DOH awaiting additional vaccine supplies

Blountstown, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH Calhoun/Liberty), in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and PanCare Health is providing COVID-19 vaccination sites. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the DOH Calhoun/Liberty will continue to issue this update every week.
County health departments have an important role in administering vaccines. DOH Calhoun/Liberty provided 188 vaccines during the week of January 18, 2021 – January 24, 2021 and a total of 1,954 to date. Below is a summary of our top efforts this week.
• Increased staff and phone lines available to receive COVID Vaccination phone calls
• Established a waiting list for clients to be called when additional vaccines are available
• Made vaccine consent form available on our website for clients to complete prior to appointment if interested (http://liberty.floridahealth.gov/ http://calhoun.floridahealth.gov/
)
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County continues to fight to protect health and safety as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine continues. The COVID-19 vaccine initiative would not be possible without the strong community partnerships with the Calhoun and Liberty Emergency Management, Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Liberty County Board of County Commissioners and PanCare Health.
“With the decreased allocation from the state, we are limited in the number of available appointments. We are eagerly awaiting additional vaccine supplies so we can continue to provide this needed service to our community,” said Rachel Bryant, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty Counties.
Calhoun County has a total number of cases of 1,502 and a positivity rate of 10.79% as of January 25, 2021. There have been 54 hospitalizations and 36 deaths reported. Liberty County reported a 16.81% positivity rate, and a total case count of 971. Hospitalizations increased to 22 and 14 deaths have been reported.
Testing
Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty Testing
19611-SR 20 West, Blountstown, Fl 32424
Hours: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. CST
Criteria: Testing is available to adults over 18 and children who are accompanied by an adult.
Cost: Free
Test Type: PCR
Result Time – 48-72 hours
Drive Thru Testing. No Appointment required.
