Altha weightlifting wins District title

The Altha Girl’s Weightlifting team won their second straight District Championship and third in four years in competition held in the Altha School gymnasium Friday.
The team put up 61 points to claim the title. Second place in the tournament went to Blountstown with 38 points. Those who qualified will travel to Suwannee County High to compete in the Regional Tournament. Kneeling: Rosa Perkins, Khloe Schamens, Tarrin McCrone, Kaylean Clowes, Paige Stone, Aubree Whitfield; First Row: Christy Jones, Layla Goins, Faith Hathaway, Marijane Davis, Braeden Smith, Megan McClain, Serenity Fernandez, Anna Hand, Ashleigh Silcox, Dixie Sims, Coach Robbie Smith; 2nd Row: Apple Neal, Katie Layfield, Izzy Shadrick