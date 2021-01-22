Blountstown, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH Calhoun/Liberty), in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and PanCare Health is providing COVID-19 vaccination sites. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the DOH Calhoun/Liberty will continue to issue this update every week.
County health departments have an important role in administering vaccines. DOH Calhoun/Liberty provided 653 vaccines during the week of January 11, 2021 – January 17, 2021 and a total of 1,766 to date. Below is a summary of our top efforts this week.
• Partnering with PanCare Health to facilitate vaccines to the target populations of 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient care
• Advance appointments for residents scheduled later in the month
• Prioritizing vaccine availability to local residents and neighboring counties
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County continues to fight to protect health and safety as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine continues. The COVID-19 vaccine initiative would not be possible without the strong community partnerships with the Calhoun and Liberty Emergency Management, Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Liberty County Board of County Commissioners and PanCare Health.
“It’s a rewarding experience for the employees of DOH Calhoun/Liberty to be able to provide the long awaited COVID-19 vaccines. The gratitude and kindness showed by the community has been fulfilling and we are pleased to provide a ray of hope for so many people,” said Rachel Bryant, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty Counties. “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical resource to preventing the further spread of the virus and allowing Calhoun and Liberty County residents the opportunity to be given a more normal pace of life.”
Calhoun County has a total number of cases of 1,445 and a positivity rate of 8.8% as of January 18, 2021. There have been 52 hospitalizations and 33 deaths reported. Liberty County reported a 16.76% positivity rate, and a total case count of 941. Hospitalizations increased to 22 and 14 deaths have been reported.
Testing
Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty Testing
19611-SR 20 West, Blountstown, Fl 32424
Hours: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. CST
Criteria: Testing is available to adults over 18 and children who are accompanied by an adult.
Cost: Free
Test Type: PCR
Result Time – 48-72 hours
Drive Thru Testing. No Appointment required.
About the Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
