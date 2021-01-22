CV-22 Ospreys land at Calhoun County Airport

For those wondering what was flying over Calhoun County last Tuesday night, there were two USAF CV-22 Ospreys training at Foxtrot 95 Calhoun County Airport out of Hurlburt Field AFB in Okaloosa County.
The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. Its mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. Photo by Ben Hall