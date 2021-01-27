Legals for 1/27/21
Wednesday, January 27. 2021
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, January 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Felicia Barrett - Unit 41S
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, repealing ordinances 95-03 and 97-6: Providing for local registration of contractors; Providing definitions; providing penalties; providing for renewal; providing a grandfather clause; providing for reciprocity though interlocal agreements; providing a fee structure; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 5:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 16th day of February, 2021, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 20th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Carla Hand CARLA HAND, Clerk
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-CP-38
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:
ARNOLD P. LAMB,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ARNOLD P. LAMB, deceased, File Number 20-CP-38, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhuon County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The first date of publication is January 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers Travis Lamb
Florida Bar No. 100045 10583 NW Newsome Road
P. O. Box 56 Clarksville, Florida 32430
Bristol, FL. 32321
Telephone (850)643-2030
Fax: (850)643-2031
Legal Notice
LEGAL NOTICE
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to adopt and amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
CHAPTER 2—SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 3—SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 4—CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION
CHAPTER 5—STUDENTS
CHAPTER 6—HUMAN RESOURCESSERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 2.80 Reporting Child Abuse
Policy 3.25 Automatic External Defibrillators
Policy 3.68 Background Screening for Contractors
Policy 4.11 Student Progression Plan
Policy 4.60 District and Statewide Assessment Program
Policy 4.70 Home Education Program
Policy 5.14 Homeless Students
Policy 6.11 Employment Defined
Policy 6.17 Appointment or Employment Requirements
Policy 6.20 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel
Policy 6.144 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aides
Adopt Policy
Policy 5.18 Children of Military Families
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Blountstown High School Auditorium, 18597 NE SR 69, Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1XKAD69X1RJ635655
1994 KENWORTH
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G6KD52BXRU253697
1994 CADILLAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G4WS52J6Y1268764
2000 BUICK
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WB57K2912744318
2009 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
