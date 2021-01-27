Allie Ester Strange, 79 of Wewahitchka, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home.
Allie was born August 8, 1941 to the late J.C. Adams and Maudie Bell Adams. She lived in Wewahitchka all of her life and was a homemaker.
Allie is preceded in death by her son Timmy Strange; a brother Louis Adams and sisters, Essie Griffin and Christine Grant.
Survivors include her son Anthony Strange and his wife Tanya and Wayne Strange and his wife Linda all of Wewahitchka; her grandchildren, Will, Chelse, Adam and Emilee and her two great grandchildren, Whit and Berkely and a special thanks to Crystal Toney.
A memorial service to honor Allie’s life was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Roberts Cemetery in Wewahitchka.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.