Samuel Stanley Stephens, 65 of Altha, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Panama City.
Sam was born September 24, 1955 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Stephens. His family moved from Hartstown, Pennsylvania to Calhoun County in 1973. He worked as an automotive mechanic for Barnes Tire, Bob Pforte Motors and Sunland Center in Marianna until he retired in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Georganne Hall Stephens of Altha; a son Thomas McCroan IV and his wife, Emily of Lynn Haven and a host of cousins and three faithful canine companions.
Services to honor Sam’s life were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Luther Stanford officiating. Interment followed in New Shiloh Cemetery near Altha.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449