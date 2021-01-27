Mr. Clifford Melvin “Mel” Luton, age 83, of Clarksville, Florida passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Mel was born on December 5, 1937 in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Perry and Artie Elizabeth (Allen) Luton. He was an Entrepreneur and owned several pawn shops in Panama City, Florida. Mel was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He had lived in Bay County since 1978 and had lived in Clarksville for the past three years. Mel loved the Lord and took every opportunity he had to witness and minister to others about Jesus Christ and one didn’t have to talk very long with him before he was telling them what God had done for him throughout his life. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ella Luton of Clarksville, Florida; sons: Chris Luton and Tonja of Indiana, Mark Mallory of Blountstown, Florida; daughters: Gayla Wall and Eddie of Indiana, Jennifer Waters and Josh of Panama City, Florida; sister, Barbara Helm of Franklin, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren
Funeral services were held on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Melvin officiating. Interment followed with only the immediate family attending at Herndon Cemetery in Clarksville, Florida.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.