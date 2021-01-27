Mrs. Phyllis Vowell Jeter, age 72, of Blountstown, Florida, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born on July 2, 1948 in Douglas County, Georgia to Charles W. and Audrey Annie Mae (Reynolds) Long. She had lived in Blountstown since 1987, coming from Cobb County, Georgia. Phyllis was a hard-working woman who held many jobs over her life but is most known as the supervisor of housekeeping for Calhoun Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. She was a member of Rivertown Community Church. After her retirement, Phyllis loved volunteering at her church. When she was younger, she enjoyed dancing, and she loved and cherished her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Long and Audrey Annie Mae (Reynolds) Long, a son Rodney, and her beloved husband Johnny Franklin “Frank” Jeter.
She is survived by: Sons, Jody Vowell of Blountstown, Florida, Tony Vowell of Blountstown, Florida; brothers: Roy Long of Blountstown, Florida, Raymond Long of Douglasville, Georgia, Donald Long of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Ann Fullbright of Douglasville, Georgia; grandchildren: Tyler Vowell and Alyssa Register; two great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.