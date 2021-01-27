Mrs. Carolyn Huffman of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Capital Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Huffman was a lifelong member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church located in Blountstown, Florida. She was loved by all who knew her.
A graveside homegoing celebration service was held at Hugh Creek Cemetery on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Dr. C.L. Wilson officiating.
She leaves to cherish a lifetime of fond, yet precious memories a loving and devoted family: husband, John Huffman of Blountstown, Florida three daughters: Judy Lockridge (Chris) of Melbourne, Florida; Maxine Jackson and Crystal (Marcus) Williams, both of Blountstown, Florida; one son, Milous Smith of Tallahassee, Florida; two step-daughters: Cynthia Huffman and Felecia Huffman, both of Prattville, Alabama; seven grandchildren: Jetta, Mi’kel, Nicholas, Mi’Kis, Nyles, Maddox, and Ca’Tris; 5 step- grandchildren; six sisters: Elsie Fitzpatrick of Fairburn, Georgia, Althamease Blue of Blountstown, Florida, Nelly Long (Ira) of Springfield, Massachusetts, Renee Monlyn of Gainesville, Florida, Tammy Monlyn of Bristol, Florida and Lillie Jackson of Blountstown, Florida; three brothers: Eugene Jackson (Gertrude) of Cocoa Florida, Clifford Jackson and Steve Jackson, both of Blountstown, Fl.; two sister-in-laws: Martha Jackson of Quincy, Florida and Marian Dosier of Prattville, Alabama; two brothers-in-laws: Lucious Huffman (Trena) of Mobile, Alabama and Joseph Huffman of Prattville, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, godchildren and friends.
Vann Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. 850-482-3300.