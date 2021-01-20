Mr. Charles “Bob” Aubrey Sewell, age 65, of Hosford, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Hosford, Florida.
Bob was born in Telogia, Florida on December 1, 1955 to Curtis and Liley (Knights) Sewell. He had lived in Hosford, Florida all his life. Bob was an Automotive Mechanic. He was a member of Telogia Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed drag racing, paint and body work, and genuinely loved his grandchildren and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lilly Sewell.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Sewell of Hosford, Florida; son, Jeremy Sewell and Michelle, of Hosford, Florida; daughter, Candice Gibson of Hosford, Florida; brothers: Clifford Sewell and Ruth of Hosford, Florida, Larry Sewell of Tallahassee, Florida, Richard Sewell of Perry, Florida, Tony Sewell of Dothan, Alabama; sisters: Ruby Miller of Dothan, Alabama, Janice Hinson of Hosford, Forida; grandchildren: Kenndrick Kent, Koda Kent, and Emma Sewell.
Funeral Services were held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET) with graveside at Hosford Cemetery in Hosford, Florida with Mr. Ken Hosford officiating.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.