Mr. Kenneth Frank Perry, age 55, of Bristol, Florida, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 in Blountstown, Florida.
Kenneth was born on November 8, 1956 in Goshen, Indiana to George Frank and Dianne (Ranne’) Perry. He worked as a common laborer. Kenneth had lived in Bristol, Florida for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, loved his dogs, enjoyed off roading on his ATV and genuinely loved his family. Kenneth was a member of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank G. Perry and Leah Dupuis Hammon, maternal grandparents, August Ranne’ and Irene Wolanski Ranne’, uncle Tom McAllister, and sister-in-law Shannon Perry.
He is survived by his parents, George Frank and Diane Perry of Blountstown, Florida; wife, Tonya Perry of Bristol, Florida; stepson, Billy Jenson of Bristol, Florida; brothers: Michael Perry of Greenfield, Indiana, James Perry and Ellen of Bristol, Florida; nephews: Bryan Perry of Hawthorn, Florida, Ryan Perry of Scotts Ferry, Florida; uncle, Richard Ranne’ and Debbie of Ormond Beach, Florida and several cousins.
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM (CST) at Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown, Florida with Rev. Ryan McDougald officiating.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 80-674-2266.