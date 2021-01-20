Mr. Anderson Moore, Jr. of Bristol, Florida, but formerly of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from this life on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Moore was born to the late Anderson “Fred” Moore, Sr. and Adline Boone Moore. He was a graduate of Mayhaw High School and attended the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the United States Army where he was honorably discharged.
A public viewing was held on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 12 Noon to 5:00 PM CST from the Chapel of Vann Funeral Home. Vann Funeral Homewas in charge of the arrangements. A private interment service was held in the Tallahassee National Cemetery on a later date.
Mr. Moore leaves to cherish a lifetime of lasting memories, a loving and devoted family: one son, Anderson Lee Moore, Jr. (Stacey) of Bristol, Florida; six grandchildren: Bishop Adrian Abner (Kaela) of Cottondale, Florida, Mason Kilby of Tallahassee, Florida, Anastasia Brigham of Chattahoochee, Florida, Daismon Moore (Nick) of Quincy, Florida, Wendell Moore of Bristol, Florida and De’Mondre Moore (Lexi) of Bristol, Florida; five great- grandchildren: Deshawn, TyTiana, Logan, Kassidy, and Kaidrian; two brothers: Leon Moore (Rosa) of Blountstown, Florida and Arthur Lee Moore of Panama City, Florida; five sisters: Catherine Moore, Christine Moore, and Elnora Moore all of Tallahassee, Florida; Claretha Moore of Marianna, Florida and Elaine Moore of Kansas City, Kansas; one uncle, C.M. Moore of Montgomery, Alabama; one aunt, Beatrice Moore of Blountstown, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends.
