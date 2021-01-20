The world lost a beloved mother, sister, daughter, aunt and granny, Stephanie G Elkins, on January 16, 2021.
Stephanie battled cancer for 2 years, but it never stopped her from smiling and being in good spirits. Stephanie died in her home surrounded by family. Stephanie was born on December 10, 1969. She loved to shop, dress up and in her words “Look good”.
Stephanie lived and worked in Blountstown her whole life. Her friends and family knew her as a kind, shy and humble soul, always smiling and laughing. Stephanie was preceded by her late husband Jimmy Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her late mother Frankie Lockhart. Stephanie is survived by her father, Melvin Lockhart; 4 kids, Timothy, Jonathan, Raven and Sage; 7 grandkids, Jayce, Carson, Jalynn, Camden, Caspen, Serenity and Mayah; 6 siblings, Melvin Lockhart Jr., Yolanda, Kenny, Cathy, Anthony and Michelle.
Friends and Family are invited to a short graveside ceremony to say a final goodbye to Stephanie at Hugh Creek Community Cemetery in Blountstown Florida on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Homer in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.