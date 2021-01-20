Tammy Brown, 49 of Altha, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Dothan. Tammy was born September 29, 1971 in Washington, DC to Fred Blankenship and Linda Jones.
Survivors include her sons, Kyle David Blankenship of Blountstown and James Patrick Ledbetter of Panama City; her father Fred Blankenship and his wife Marlene of Altha; her mother, Linda Jones and her husband Ron of Dothan; her brother, Russell Stewart and his wife Julie of Tallahassee; sisters, Michelle Blankenship of Altha, Christian Neel and her husband William of Alliance and Tonya Lawrence and her husband Brett of Two Egg; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorialization was by cremation.
Adams funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.