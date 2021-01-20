Legals for 1/20/21

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
LLOYD TATUM, JR. &
MARGARET TATUM,
Plaintiffs,
v. Case No.: 2020-CA-109
The Estate of:
J.B. HALLEY,
and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO The Estate of: JB HALLEY, and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jackson Summers, the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 12708 NW Pea Ridge Road, Bristol, Florida 32321 on or before February 15, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on January 11, 2021
Lori Flowers, Clerk of Court
By______________________
As Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, January 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Felicia Barrett - Unit 41S
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
5N1DL0MN51C501107
2020 INFINITI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1XKADP9X9DJ342231
2013 KENWORTH
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1Y1SK5360RZ031849
1994 GEO
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.