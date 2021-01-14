Tallahassee, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, and Florida Division of Emergency Management is providing COVID-19 vaccination sites. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County will continue to issue this update every week.
County health departments have an important role to play in administering vaccine. DOH Calhoun and Liberty provided 1,112 vaccines during the week of January 4, 2021 – January 10, 2021.
Here’s a summary of some of our top efforts this week.
• Prioritizing appointments for the target populations of 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient care.
• Improving the scheduling process to ensure clients can speak to DOH-staff for appointments and concerns.
• Implementing a drive-thru vaccine clinic by appointment to ensure clients do not have lengthy wait times.
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County continues to fight to protect health and safety as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine continues.
