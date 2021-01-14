County Schools seeing slight increase in Covid effects

With Covid-19 cases on a steady rise since the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Calhoun County schools have also felt the effects.
According to Calhoun County School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr., schools have had a slight increase in staff either positives and or quarantines due to exposure. “Both Altha and BHS basketball teams have had to quarantine since Christmas,” Taylor noted.
When asked about student numbers returning to the classrooms, Taylor said, “we have had a good bit of student migration back to our campuses from the virtual options. Student numbers have not increased since Christmas at this time. We had seen a slight increase before Christmas”.
Altha basketball Head Coach Jimmy Rogers Monday said he hopes his team can get back in the gym Thursday and pack the games in from there. “I truly believe we are going to have to look at limiting crowds a lot more to be able to make it through the season,” he noted