It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Hoover Baker, 96, of Blountstown, Florida. John died on January 10, 2021.
John was born September 15, 1924 in Blountstown, Florida. He was the third born child of Rev. George and Flossie Baker. John grew up in Blountstown where he had a very close relationship with his brothers and sisters. John was a dedicated member of St. Mary Missionary Baptist where he sang in the choir. John worked for the Neal Lumber Company until his retirement.
John was loved by everyone he came in contact with. Everyone in the Blountstown community knew him and loved him. John took great pride in the friendships that he made in the community.
John was preceded in death by his parents George and Flossie Baker and his siblings Isaac Baker, Robert Baker, George Baker, JR., and Chaffer Baker.
John leaves to cherish his memories his siblings Loretha Jones, Syreenees W. Baker, Mae Ella Gant, Lois Miller (Leon), Carlton Baker, Flossie Gautier (James), Dorothy Mauzy, and his nephews, nieces, and many other relatives.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, January 15. 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM at True Holiness Church, 15965 SE River Street in Blountstown, Florida. Social distance will be observed and masks are required.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held with only immediate family in attendance on January 16, 2021 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Blountstown, Florida at 1:00 PM. All other attendees are asked to remain in their cars.