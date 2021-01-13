Legals for 01-13-21
Wednesday, January 13. 2021
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing design and construction services for the following project:
100 ft x 100 ft Hangar Replacement at Calhoun County Airport
This design/build project consists of design and construction of an approx. 100 ft x 100 ft pre-engineered metal hangar with one (1) 60 ft x 22 ft one-piece hydraulic electrically-operated door, one (1) 14 ft roll-up door, electrical improvements including interior and exterior lighting, and associated mechanical and plumbing improvements.
A digital copy of the Bid Package can be obtained by contacting the Calhoun County Airport at 850-559-2410 or ccairport@gtcom.net. (For questions, please call Scott Snyder at (850) 272-5742). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 180 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
100% Payment & Performance Bonds will be required.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “100 ft x 100 ft Hangar Replacement at Calhoun County Airport.”
Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (C.T.), on February 16, 2021 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on February 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.). Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Handicapped Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at the Calhoun County Airport at 16701 NW Agri Park Rd, Altha, FL 32421 on January 27, 2021. (C.T.). Questions relating to the Project Documents will be answered at that time. Attendance by prospective prime contractors is strongly recommended.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
LLOYD TATUM, JR. &
MARGARET TATUM,
Plaintiffs,
v. Case No.: 2020-CA-109
The Estate of:
J.B. HALLEY,
and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO The Estate of: JB HALLEY, and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jackson Summers, the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 12708 NW Pea Ridge Road, Bristol, Florida 32321 on or before February 15, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on January 11, 2021
Lori Flowers, Clerk of Court
By
As Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
WDDGF4HB1CA634139
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on February 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JTMWFREV6HJ113992
2017 TOYOTA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on January 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL11D85N440311
2005 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
KM8JN72D75U158765
2005 HYUNDAI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
SFNYF18515B065911
2005 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3N1AB61E37L602841
2007 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.3N1AB61E37L602841
2007 NISSAN
