Ricky “Papa Bear” Edward Silcox, 55, of Blountstown was called to his heavenly home on January 6, 2021.
Ricky was born May 17, 1965 in Chattahoochee, Florida and was the eldest son of Henry Silcox and Joyce Layfield Silcox. Ricky was a 1984 graduate of Blountstown High School where he excelled on the football field as a standout linebacker for the Mighty Tigers, earning multiple All-Area awards throughout the years. Later he presided over the Blountstown Tiger booster club and recently founded the Blountstown Football Hall of Fame.
After graduating from high school, Ricky began volunteering as a coach for multiple programs throughout the community. He has continuously dedicated his time and experience to the youth of Calhoun county as a coach for Dixie youth baseball as well as little league football and Blountstown Middle School football. In his final year as a volunteer, he spent his time coaching his grandson to a Super Bowl win at Bowles field in 2019. Ricky married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life in 1987. He served in the 144th Division of the Florida National Guard before moving to Kentucky where Ricky proudly served his country as an active-duty member of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell Kentucky. Later returning to his hometown of Blountstown. Ricky was a proud American Patriot and had a great love for his country instilling American pride in his son and grandchildren. Ricky began his career with the Florida Department of Corrections in 1992. For 25 years he served at many different institutions in the Florida Panhandle, making many lifelong friendships. He retired from the Florida Department of Corrections as a Colonel. Many remember him always quoting the saying “It is what it is” and if he ever called you “Brother”, then he considered you family.
After retirement, Ricky and his wife, Pamela, moved back to Blountstown. Together they spent their time supporting their son and grandchildren in many endeavors. Ricky continued his love of sports, playing coed softball and flag football with his brother, son and many of his lifelong friends. Ricky encouraged and supported his grandchildren in countless ways. He cheered on his granddaughter, “Papas Butterfly”, through softball, volleyball and basketball games and was her proudest fan. He gave her a lifetime of love, advise and knowledge. Ricky was an avid hunter and enjoyed passing on his love of the outdoors to his best buddy and grandson Brody, “Papa’s Boy”. They spent countless hours in the outdoors where more love, knowledge and secrets were shared than could ever be counted.
Ricky lived his life to the fullest with his wife. Together they raised a family, laughed, loved and cherished each moment. They traveled the world together and made unforgettable memories. The love Ricky had for his wife had no bounds and was endless. In her he found his truest friend. Together they raised their only son Corey which he saw as his greatest accomplishment. He loved his son with all his heart and as Corey became a man and started his own family, Ricky saw to it that he passed on his love of life and family to his son. There was not much that Ricky and Corey did not do together. Lifting weights, playing ball, hunting, countless camping trips, vacations and “lets ride to the river” trips. Ricky was the happiest when he was being daddy and papa to Corey, Kim, and his grandbabies. Much of this was also shared with his “First Best Friend” his Baby Brother Michael. Ricky loved his brother deeply. They shared a bond that cannot be compared to any other. Together they have touched so many lives in the community and often where you found one Silcox brother the other was close by, coaching together or spending time in the woods together.
He is preceded by his parents and infant brother.
Ricky will be deeply missed by his wife of 33 years Pamela Johnson Silcox; his son Corey Silcox and his wife, Kimberly Silcox of Blountstown; two grandchildren Addyson “Butterfly” Silcox and Brody “Papa’s Boy” Silcox. His brother Michael Silcox and wife Lisa of Blountstown; nieces and nephews Lawrance, Ashleigh and Kayden Silcox. Lifelong brother in laws Shane Johnson and wife Angie of Blountstown; Pete Johnson and wife Amanda of Blountstown and sister-in-law Carla Ferrell Of Wewahitchka; Sister Ann Marie Silcox of Blountstown and forever family Terry Blair, Thomas Cook and Chris Martin.
A memorial to honor Ricky's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors.