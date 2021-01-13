Patricia Lois Shirah, 63 of Blountstown, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Panama City.
Patricia was born in Wewahitchka March 1, 1957 to the late Grady and Ruby McDaniel. She was a homemaker and a member of Bristol Assembly of God.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Carl Shirah and her daughter, Sonia Brown.
Survivors include her sons, Jason Spicer and his wife April of Madison, Carlton Shirah and his wife Jennifer of Larue, Texas; her daughter, Tracie Kent and her husband Isaac of Blountstown; her stepdaughters, Susan Martinez and Deann Cummins of Texas; her brother, Cleveland McDaniel of Altha; her sisters, Sandra Blankenship of Altha, Joyce Shaefer of Milton and Clara Jean Dorsey of Lake Whales; seventeen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorialization will be by cremation.