David Darryl Davis, 60 of Blountstown, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
David was born May 5, 1960, in Blountstown, to Robert Clyde Davis and Olivia Atkinson Pitts. He lived in Calhoun County most of his life and was a carpenter.
David is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jake Pitts; his brothers, Robert W. Davis and Michael J. Davis.
Survivors include his daughter Bridgett Collins of Crestview; his mother, Olivia Pitts of Blountstown; his sisters, Melissa Hough and Julie Bryant all of Blountstown; a grandchild, Bailey Collins; his nieces, Evelyn Bailey, Terra Copeland and Kayla Redmon; his great nieces and nephews, Aurora Carlos, Mayah Copeland and Jonah Redmon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
