Authentic America films at Pioneer Settlement

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown was buzzing with excitement Tuesday morning as cameramen set up to start filming an episode of “Authentic America” featuring Nan and Charlie Kelley.
The show, which premiered this year, documents the couples’ tour across America on their motorcycles. Tuesday, their journey brought them into our small piece of the world.
Nan, who hosts Top 20 Countdown on Great American Country and her husband, Grammy-nominated artist Charlie Kelley, have landed in places such as Ashville, North Carolina, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and now Blountstown, Florida!
Shanna Watson, social media and marketing manager for the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, says that “with as many people across the US that this television show reaches, we hope that it will put the Settlement back on the map! Hurricane Michael and COVID have really hit us hard. We just hope that this reaches and educates more people who, inturn, will want to support us”.