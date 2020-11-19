COVID-19 positive cases on the rise; preventive measures are advised

The Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH-Calhoun/Liberty) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases. Calhoun County reported 75 new cases in the past 2 weeks, bringing the total cases to 809.
There have been 40 hospitalizations and 21 deaths reported. Liberty County reported an additional 15 cases during the same 2-week time-frame, bringing the total case count to 557. Hospitalizations increased to 15 and 13 deaths have been reported. The positivity rate is 11.17%, up from 5.47% the prior week in Calhoun County. Liberty County is currently reporting a 4.23% weekly- positivity rate.
As cases continues to rise, the community is reminded to practice preventative measures as families gather during the upcoming holidays. Rachel Bryant, Health Officer, states, “we want our community to remain safe this Thanksgiving by taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Remember to stay home if you are sick, wash hands often, social distance and wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for holiday celebrations and small gatherings. For the latest recommendations please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html
.
Florida Department of Health in
Calhoun/Liberty County Testing
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 8:00-10:00 CT
DOH-Calhoun, 19611 SR 20 W, Blountstown, Fl
Criteria: All ages
Test Type: PCR (Results in 48 hours)
For more information:
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov
. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. DOH-Calhoun and Liberty is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-674-5645 or 850-643-2415. Please press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 7:30a.m.-4:00p.m, Monday-Friday.