Sheriff's Log for 11/18/20

Wednesday, November 18. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 12
Samantha D. Williams - criminal registration
November 13
Kyle Jay Burroughs - domestic battery, resist officer with violence
Daniel Powell - (2) cts of larc/grand of firearm, larc/theft is 750 or more but less than 5000 dollars, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance armed, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, vehicle theft, (2) cts of possession of weapon by a convicted felon
November 14
Terry Lynn Strickland - driving while license suspended, 3rd offense
November 15
Shontavius Peterson - battery result from bodily harm/disability

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 10
Terry Ray Smith - violation of probation
November 11
Dana Marie Clark - possession of paraphernalia, trafficing in methamphetamine
November 13
Veronica Fallin - domestic battery
Janet Nicole Barefoot - failure to appear

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
