CALHOUN COUNTY
November 12
Samantha D. Williams - criminal registration
November 13
Kyle Jay Burroughs - domestic battery, resist officer with violence
Daniel Powell - (2) cts of larc/grand of firearm, larc/theft is 750 or more but less than 5000 dollars, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance armed, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, vehicle theft, (2) cts of possession of weapon by a convicted felon
November 14
Terry Lynn Strickland - driving while license suspended, 3rd offense
November 15
Shontavius Peterson - battery result from bodily harm/disability
Sheriff's Log for 11/18/20
