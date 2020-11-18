Legals for 11-18-20
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT William T. Reddock Jr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 534 OF 2014
Parcel # 21-1S-10-0000-0005-0900
Lot #9. Commence at an existing concrete marker at the Northeast Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 662.62 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds West 368.0 feet and call this the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence North 02 Degrees 07 minutes 49 Seconds East 222.85 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 43 Minutes 39 Seconds West 100.0 feet, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 222.93 feet, thence South 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds East 100.0 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
This tract is located in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alton Pascher
PO Box 1178
Labelle, Fl. 33935
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
December 2 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ide Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 228 of 2018
Parcel # 32-1S-08-0400-000B-0400
Lots 4, Block B, Hough Creek Subdivision, as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, including two (2) mobile homes and such other contents contained on said Lot.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dixie Jems Inc.
106 Whetherbine Way South
Tallahassee, Fl. 32301
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 10, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
APS, BMS and Bus Barn Roof Repairs
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includes Roof Repairs to prevent further leakage on roofs at Altha Public School, Blountstown Middle School & Bus Barn for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes reroofing and repairs of partial and/or entire buildings on each campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for Certified Roofing/General Contractors on November 19, 2020at 2:00PM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PM CST on December 2, 2020in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at2:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be obtained from CRA. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to obtain documents.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ide Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 592 of 2018
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0008-2100
Lot 21 and 22 , in Block 8, of Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day of September, 1961, and recorded in Plat Book 1, on page 52, in the Deed records of said Calhoun County, Florida..
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mary Goade & Iris Reyes
3201 Aspen Grv Apt E9
Franklin, TN 37067
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
December 10, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
DAVID MARCUS SMITH, CASE NO: 20-35 CP
A/K/A DAVID M. SMITH,
A/K/A DAVID SMITH,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of David Marcus Smith, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, File Number 20-35 CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The Estate is testate. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is November 11, 2020.
Personal Representative:
Attorney for Personal Representative:
STACY MILLER RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
POST OFFICE BOX 129 ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
CLARKSVILLE, FLORIDA 32430 2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
FLORIDA BAR NO. 0131441
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020-CA-35
CHAMP CLARK, JR.,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
The Estate of
BIRT B. REEDER, a/k/a BIRT BUELL REEDER,
and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown person or unknown spouses,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
To The Estate of: BIRT B. REEDER, a/k/a BIRT BUELL REEDER, and unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
Commence at the Northeast corner of Southeast quarter of Southeast quarter, Section Thirty-six (36), Township One (1) North, Range Ten (10) West, and run three (3) acres West; thence One (1) acre South, the corner of the acre to be conveyed in this deed corner starting from the East described corner running South one acre; thence East one acre; thence North one acre; thence West one acre to point of beginning. Containing one acre, more or less.
Parcel Identification Number 36-1N-10-0000-0025-0000
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jackson Summers, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 56, Bristol, Florida 32321 on or before December 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated: November 2, 2020.
As Clerk of the Court
Lori Flowers as Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, November 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Donald Bullock - Unit 48N
Sim Griffin - Unit 20S
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT
Application for Vacation and Abandonment
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to F.S. 177.101, that Total Transportation, Inc. intends to submit an Application for Vacation and Abandonment of the Plat of Timber Lake Ranches, a subdivision of Sections 19, 30 and 31, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 80 of the public records of Calhoun County, Florida to the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Florida. The legal description of the land to be vacated and abandoned is more specifically described as follows, to wit:
Begin at a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and thence run North 2664.51 feet, thence run North 89 Degrees 59 Minutes 24 Seconds West 1296.57 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 31, thence run North 00 Degrees 32 Minutes 52 Seconds East 2655.24 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northwest corner of said Section 31, thence run South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 16 Seconds East 2658.80 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 31, thence run North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 26 Seconds East 2645.92 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run South 89 Degrees 44 Minutes 52 Seconds West 2661.64 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 30, thence run North 01 Degrees 10 Minutes 25 Seconds East 5352.28 feet to Four Mile Creek, thence run Southeasterly along said creek 2606.22 feet, more or less, to the intersection with the East boundary of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run South 00 Degrees 43 Minutes 37 Seconds East 1928.00 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 30, thence run North 89 Degrees 26 Minutes 56 Seconds East 2710.44 feet to a railroad iron marking the Northeast corner of said Section 30, thence run South 00 Degrees 23 Minutes 33 Seconds West along the East boundary of said Section 30, a distance of 1355.63 feet to a concrete monument, thence run South 00 Degrees 40 Minutes 53 Seconds West along said East boundary 3994.02 feet to the Northeast corner of said Section 31, thence run South 00 Degrees 40 Minutes 53 Seconds West along the East boundary of said Section 31, a distance of 5243.47 feet to the Northerly right-of-way boundary of State Road No. 20, thence run North 89 Degrees 44 Minutes 53 Seconds West along said right-of-way 1768.58 feet to a point of curve to the left, thence run Southwesterly along said right-of-way boundary and along said curve with a radius of 5779.65 feet, thru a central angle of 07 Degrees 47 Minutes 46 Seconds for an arc distance of 786.42 feet, thence run South 89 Degrees 53 Minutes 44 Seconds West along the South boundary of said Section 31, a distance of 1413.37 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Dated this 11th day of , 2020.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
HURRICANE HOUSING RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP)
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Housing Rehabilitation on behalf of its Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). Bids will be accepted until 12:00 P.M. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, located in the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. All bids received will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. (C.S.T.) for the Board of County Commission Meeting at the Calhoun County Extension Office located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for HHRP and identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening. License and insurance documentation must be attached.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk-through) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. Liability insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workers’ compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of workers’ compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk-through).
Minority-owned, Women-owned, and Emerging Small Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit their proposal in response to this solicitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award of any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required per CDC guidelines. Additionally, masks are required to be worn during the pre-bid conference. The dates for pre-bid conferences (walk throughs) and bids are subject to change due to COVID-19 regulations.
Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
On November 25, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 4 (four) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 3 (three) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Kimberly Myers
Temicka Hall
Jodi Sanders
Courtney Shiver
Darlene Lamb
Jerry Lambert
Michael Obryan
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Blue Magnolia, 19819 NW Calhoun Ave., located in the community of Blountstown, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
RITA NEEL
Owner
Legal Notice
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORTABLE BUILDING RENOVATION
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving SEALED BIDS, subject to the conditions contained herein, for the renovation of a 14x32 portable building, located at 20830 NE WC Reeder Drive, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Items Must Include:
1. Secure the foundation
2. Install electrical wiring
3. Install HVAC – mini split system
4. Install spray foam insulation
5. Frame and finish 1 interior wall with one wide doorway (including door(s) and lock(s)
6. Install paneling on all walls.
All bids must be submitted as outlined above to:
Kim Tanner
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
16794 SE River Street
Blountstown, Florida 32424
(850) 674-9889
ktanner@calhounsheriff.com
For more information on the repairs or to see the building, contact:
Trevor Ramos
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
20830 NE WC Reeder Drive
Blountstown, Florida 32424
(850) 643-8643
tramos@calhounsheriff.com
Completed bids must be received by 1:00 p.m. (CST) on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Bids will be opened and awarded at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020
at the
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Building
16794 SE River Street
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Bids will be scored and awarded as outlined as requested above. Any person, affiliate, entity who has been placed on the convicted or discriminatory vendor list may not submit a bid to provide any good or services to a public entity.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, gender, religion, age, disability, marital status, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities in any bid whenever such rejection or waiver is in the best interest of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. EEO/AA
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
KL5JD56Z36K325837
2006 ZUZUKI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3D4GG57V49T215828
2009 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2MEFM74W44X646850
2004 MERCURY
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGEJ8244YL009586
2000 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4YNBN25217C045420
2007 ANDE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2GCEK19V321101156
2002 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-CP-31
In Re: The Estate of
JOHN H. LYTLE, JR.
Deceased.
______________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN H. LYTLE, JR. deceased, File Number 2020-CP-31, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 18, 2020.
Personal Representative:
John H. Lytle III
1230 Kris Kev Trail
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Jackson Summers
Attorney for Petitioner
Fla. Bar No.: 100045
12708 Pea Ridge Road
Bristol, FL. 32321
(850) 643-2030 (phone)
(850) 643-2031 (fax)
djsummers.law@gmail.com
