Shepard “Shep” Daniel Eubanks, 58 of Quincy, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.
Shep was born in Quincy, January 31, 1962, to Shepard “Mack” McLane Eubanks and Martha “Sandie” (Smith) Eubanks. Shep received his master’s degree from the University of Florida and was the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Director for Gadsden County. Shep was a beacon to his community and his family. He was a true shepherd therefore the name fit him perfectly. A servant to his community, a preacher, and farmer – anyone who knew him was blessed to call him friend.
Survivors include his wife Genea Eubanks of Quincy; his sons, John Daniel Eubanks of Quincy and Justin McLane Eubanks and his wife Breanna of Gainesville; his parents, Shepard McLane and Martha Smith Eubanks of Quincy; his sisters, Cyndee Kelly and her husband Mike of Jupiter, Tammy Eubanks of Greensboro and Kristy James and her husband Joe of Lake Park, Georgia; a grandchild, Violet Eubanks and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Shep’s life were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Corinth Baptist Church Building Fund or the Gadsden County Extension Educational Foundation.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449