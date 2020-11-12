Hwy. 20 and 73 records another accident

The intersection of SR 20 and CR 73 has been the scene of several automobile accidents over the years and another one Friday resulting in three people being injured.
A Ford Fusion driven by Umstead Sanders of Port St. Joe was stopped at the intersection of SR 20 and CR 73. Sanders was waiting to cross SR 20 onto Demont Road and told a Calhoun County deputy he waited for a car to turn ahead of him on to Demont Road and proceeded to cross SR 20. He reported he did not see the car behind the car turning.
The Dodge van driven by Raymond Patterson of Panama City struck the Sanders vehicle in the right passenger door and both vehicle came to rest on the south shoulder of SR 20. Trey Sanders, a University of Alabama football player, was in the passenger seat and complained of severe pain in his pelvic area and ribs. Sanders was transported by Life Flight to Bay Medical. Two passengers from the van were transported to Calhoun Liberty Hospital.
In a FHP report, the vehicle driven by Sanders turned into the path of the van, and violated the right of way of the van. The Clarksville Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene and assisted with first aid and traffic control.