City utilizing $700,000 CDBG Grant funding

The City of Blountstown has started a project which consists of seven service areas located in southeastern Blountstown.

Construction efforts will include water main replacement, new service meters and home connections, septic abandonment and sewer hook-up, stormwater and drainage improvements, and roadway resurfacing.

This project is funded through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The grant award was for $700,000 and City is contributing over $50,000 to the project, in addition to the in kind portion the City has pledged to provide.
