Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free!
The theme was chosen to encourage children, families, and communities to live healthy, happy, and drug-free lives. It also serves as a reminder that we are all empowered with shaping the communities around us through positivity, bravery, and strength. We hope the theme encourages everyone to express themselves and their feelings no matter what.
Altha School celebrates annual Red Ribbon Week
