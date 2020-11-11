Altha School celebrates annual Red Ribbon Week

Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free!

The theme was chosen to encourage children, families, and communities to live healthy, happy, and drug-free lives. It also serves as a reminder that we are all empowered with shaping the communities around us through positivity, bravery, and strength. We hope the theme encourages everyone to express themselves and their feelings no matter what.

Our dress ups were as followed:
Monday - Sock it to tobacco - wear crazy socks
Tuesday - Black out tobacco - wear all black
Wednesday - Tobacco is wacko - crazy hair day
Thursday - Your future is bright without tobacco - wear neon colors and sunglasses
Friday - scare away drugs - wear your costumes
Red Ribbons were given out on Monday. Each ribbon was numbered, and throughout the week numbers were drawn for prizes.








