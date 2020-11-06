Groundbreaking held for new 65,000 sq. ft. hospital construction

Excitement filled the air Wednesday as the long anticipated groundbreaking for the new Calhoun-Liberty Hospital took place at the new location on Hwy. 71 South in Blountstown. Citizens joined hospital staff and administrators, elected officials and agency representatives as dirt was turned for construction of the state-of-the-art 65,000 sq. feet facility. Bill Rutherford with Clemons Rutherford Architects said the facility should be completed in mid 2022.
Hospital Board Chairman Mark Plummer recognized the efforts of many people who worked diligently to make the new hospital possible. “I know it’s going to be a success. It’s going to boost the economy and provide opportunities for health care treatments that we have not been able to provide in the past,” Plummer stated.
The new facility will have two floors and will have updated radiology and lab departments, two operating rooms, physical and respiratory therapy, wound care and I.V infusions.
Native son Senator Bill Montford complimented the tremendous effort by local people to secure the funding to replace the hospital through funding from the legislature and other sources.
The ceremony took place two years and a week after Hurricane Michael devastated the facility in 2018.