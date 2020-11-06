BHS Cross Country teams bring home trophies

Friday, November 6. 2020
The BHS Cross Country Teams competed in the FHSAA 1A District 2 Meet in Port St. Joe. The boys team placed 1st Overall and the girls team were District Runner Up.

Team members above, bottom l-r: Faviola Barragan, Leyah O’Kelley, Lili Vincente, Nadia Nandho, Azalyn Harmon, Meredith Barber, Zadie Blair, Miriam Martinez; standing l-r - Jayden Peacock-Raya, Hunter Shuler, Brett Woodard, Abby DeVuyst, Autumn Daniels, Alex Nandho, Cristian Gonzalez, Fidel Nandho, Wyatt Calam, Asher Black, Austin Pennington and James Duncan. See more about the meet on page 7 in our print edition.
