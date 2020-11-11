Sheriff's Log for 11-11-20

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 4
David Joshua Ayers - aggravated stalking
November 5
Franklin Brigham - battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc, disturbing the peace
November 6
Cara Ann Traux - criminal registration
November 8
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, (2) counts of failure to appear
November 9
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler - (2) cts. of larcey

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 1
Isaac Nathaniel Edwards - violation of condition of pretrail release
November 2
Vickie Trickey - failure to appear, Heroin trafficking, introducing Contraband into a Detention Facility, possession of paraphernalia
November 4
Vicki Lynn King - introducing Contraband into a Detention Facility
November 6
Jennifer Jean White - failure to appear
