CALHOUN COUNTY
November 4
David Joshua Ayers - aggravated stalking
November 5
Franklin Brigham - battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc, disturbing the peace
November 6
Cara Ann Traux - criminal registration
November 8
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, (2) counts of failure to appear
November 9
Antonio Dejuan Ziggler - (2) cts. of larcey
Sheriff's Log for 11-11-20
