Legals for 11-11-20

Wednesday, November 11. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT William T. Reddock Jr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 534 OF 2014
Parcel # 21-1S-10-0000-0005-0900
Lot #9. Commence at an existing concrete marker at the Northeast Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 662.62 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds West 368.0 feet and call this the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence North 02 Degrees 07 minutes 49 Seconds East 222.85 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 43 Minutes 39 Seconds West 100.0 feet, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 222.93 feet, thence South 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds East 100.0 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
This tract is located in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alton Pascher
PO Box 1178
Labelle, Fl. 33935
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
December 2At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiff,
vs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendants.
CASE NO.: 19000071CAAXMX
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Publish in The County Record
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment filed February 5, 2020 and Order Resetting Sale filed October 8, 2020 in Case No. 19000071CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit, in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, where in BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD are the Defendants, the Clerk of Court shall offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on NOVEMBER 19, 2020 at 11:00AM CST, at The Front Steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment lying and being situate in CALHOUN County, Florida, to wit:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON
VIN No.: OW56740GA
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road Altha FL 32421
NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. THE CLERK SHALL RECEIVE A SERVICE CHARGE OF UP TO $70 FOR SERVICES IN MAKING, RECORDING, AND CERTIFYING THE SALE AND TITLE THAT SHALL BE ASSESSED AS COSTS. THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED this 20th day of October,, 2020.
CARLA A. HAND, CPA, CGFO
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd, Suite C
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Plaintiff shall serve courtesy copies to:
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ide Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 228 of 2018
Parcel # 32-1S-08-0400-000B-0400
Lots 4, Block B, Hough Creek Subdivision, as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, in Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, including two (2) mobile homes and such other contents contained on said Lot.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dixie Jems Inc.
106 Whetherbine Way South
Tallahassee, Fl. 32301
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 10, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
APS, BMS and Bus Barn Roof Repairs
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includes Roof Repairs to prevent further leakage on roofs at Altha Public School, Blountstown Middle School & Bus Barn for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes reroofing and repairs of partial and/or entire buildings on each campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for Certified Roofing/General Contractors on November 19, 2020at 2:00PM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PM CST on December 2, 2020in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at2:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be obtained from CRA. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to obtain documents.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ide Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 592 of 2018
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0008-2100
Lot 21 and 22 , in Block 8, of Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day of September, 1961, and recorded in Plat Book 1, on page 52, in the Deed records of said Calhoun County, Florida..
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mary Goade & Iris Reyes
3201 Aspen Grv Apt E9
Franklin, TN 37067
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
December 10, 2020At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PROBATE DIVISION
DAVID MARCUS SMITH, CASE NO: 20-35 CP
A/K/A DAVID M. SMITH,
A/K/A DAVID SMITH,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of David Marcus Smith, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, File Number 20-35 CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The Estate is testate. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is November 11, 2020.
Personal Representative: Attorney for Personal Representative:
STACY MILLER RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
POST OFFICE BOX 129 ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
CLARKSVILLE, FLORIDA 32430 2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
FLORIDA BAR NO. 0131441
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020-CA-35
CHAMP CLARK, JR.,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
The Estate of
BIRT B. REEDER, a/k/a BIRT BUELL REEDER,
and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown person or unknown spouses,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
To The Estate of: BIRT B. REEDER, a/k/a BIRT BUELL REEDER, and unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and other unknown persons or unknown spouses.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
Commence at the Northeast corner of Southeast quarter of Southeast quarter, Section Thirty-six (36), Township One (1) North, Range Ten (10) West, and run three (3) acres West; thence One (1) acre South, the corner of the acre to be conveyed in this deed corner starting from the East described corner running South one acre; thence East one acre; thence North one acre; thence West one acre to point of beginning. Containing one acre, more or less.
Parcel Identification Number 36-1N-10-0000-0025-0000
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jackson Summers, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 56, Bristol, Florida 32321 on or before December 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated: November 2, 2020.
As Clerk of the Court
Lori Flowers as Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, November 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Donald Bullock - Unit 48N
Sim Griffin - Unit 20S
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AA5AP2EC484498
2014 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT
Application for Vacation and Abandonment
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to F.S. 177.101, that Total Transportation, Inc. intends to submit an Application for Vacation and Abandonment of the Plat of Timber Lake Ranches, a subdivision of Sections 19, 30 and 31, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 80 of the public records of Calhoun County, Florida to the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Florida. The legal description of the land to be vacated and abandoned is more specifically described as follows, to wit:
Begin at a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and thence run North 2664.51 feet, thence run North 89 Degrees 59 Minutes 24 Seconds West 1296.57 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 31, thence run North 00 Degrees 32 Minutes 52 Seconds East 2655.24 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northwest corner of said Section 31, thence run South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 16 Seconds East 2658.80 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 31, thence run North 00 Degrees 28 Minutes 26 Seconds East 2645.92 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run South 89 Degrees 44 Minutes 52 Seconds West 2661.64 feet to a concrete monument marking the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 30, thence run North 01 Degrees 10 Minutes 25 Seconds East 5352.28 feet to Four Mile Creek, thence run Southeasterly along said creek 2606.22 feet, more or less, to the intersection with the East boundary of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, thence run South 00 Degrees 43 Minutes 37 Seconds East 1928.00 feet to a concrete monument marking the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 30, thence run North 89 Degrees 26 Minutes 56 Seconds East 2710.44 feet to a railroad iron marking the Northeast corner of said Section 30, thence run South 00 Degrees 23 Minutes 33 Seconds West along the East boundary of said Section 30, a distance of 1355.63 feet to a concrete monument, thence run South 00 Degrees 40 Minutes 53 Seconds West along said East boundary 3994.02 feet to the Northeast corner of said Section 31, thence run South 00 Degrees 40 Minutes 53 Seconds West along the East boundary of said Section 31, a distance of 5243.47 feet to the Northerly right-of-way boundary of State Road No. 20, thence run North 89 Degrees 44 Minutes 53 Seconds West along said right-of-way 1768.58 feet to a point of curve to the left, thence run Southwesterly along said right-of-way boundary and along said curve with a radius of 5779.65 feet, thru a central angle of 07 Degrees 47 Minutes 46 Seconds for an arc distance of 786.42 feet, thence run South 89 Degrees 53 Minutes 44 Seconds West along the South boundary of said Section 31, a distance of 1413.37 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Dated this 11th day of , 2020.
