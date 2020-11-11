Josephine Thompson, age 89, of Kinard, FL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Panama City, FL.
Josephine was born on October 21, 1931 in Blountstown, FL to Bill Layfield and Sally (Roberts) Layfield and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a waitress and homemaker. Josephine loved fishing, her flower garden, hummingbirds, cooking, sewing but most of all she truly loved her family. She was member of Open Arms Assembly of God Church in Kinard. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Lee Thompson, two brothers, Bud and John Layfield, two sisters, Alice Griffin and Heidi Mae Layfield.
Survivors include one daughter Pat Cobb of Kinard, FL; one brother Shot Layfield and wife, Velma of Clarksville, FL; two grandchildren: Jamie Rich and wife, Paula and Carlton Pass and wife, Lori; four great-grandchildren, April Sttton and husband, Cody; Kaylee Rich and fiancée; Brandon, Sydnee Pass and Cody Pass.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) from the graveside at Abe Springs Cemetery with Reverend Charles Coley officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.