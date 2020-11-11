Jackie Raymond Dykes
Wednesday, November 11. 2020
Jackie Raymond Dykes or Rip, to those who knew and loved him, age 75, of Blountstown, FL passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Jack was born on August 4, 1945 in Calhoun County to Chester Dykes and Judsie (Hill) Dykes and had lived in Calhoun County all of his Life. Jack worked various construction jobs in Tallahassee and surrounding areas until after he and Janet were married. At that time they moved to Blountstown and he started a 20 year career with Capps Well Drilling, with a man that was more like a brother than a boss. Jack began attending night classes in the late 1980’s and obtained his GED. He then became a certified correctional officer. Jack worked several years at Liberty correctional institution, then transferred to Calhoun correctional institution until his retirement He was preceded in death by his father Chester Dykes, his mother Judsie Dykes, a sister Iris Dykes and an infant brother Ronald Roger Dykes & a niece Michelle O’Bryan. He attended school in Blountstown as often as they could keep him on the bus, until he was a senior in high school, at which time he left school to go to work to help provide for his mother. Jack met his beautiful wife of 51 years Janet Messer Dykes, and married her on June 4, 1969 only six months after finding each other. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved baseball and football, especially Blountstown high school football. You would be hard-pressed to find a Friday night that Jack wasn’t at the football field watching the Blountstown Tigers play. He & Janet traveled to watch the team play in every playoff they’ve been in since the 1970s. On Saturday mornings, however he could either be found wetting a hook at Iamonia Lake or turning some dogs loose on a big buck track. Rip was known for being a man of few but profound words & his dry sense of humor would make most people laugh hysterically. He didn’t mince words & you always knew where you stood with him. However, he secretly loved getting up at the crack of dawn & blasting the Red Holland Morning Show so everyone in the house would be jolted awake by the theme song! After his retirement, along with spending time with his family & fishing as much as possible, he became a member of the Quick-Pic coffee club, where he met with many other of Calhoun County’s finest, to solve the problems of the world. When talking with friends and family there’s been a common theme used to describe Jack; kindness, compassion and generosity. No matter who Janet, Tori, Torbin or even his grandkids brought home, he & Janet loved them as one of their own. Jack, Rip, Pa or whatever name you knew him by, you always knew you were loved & cared for when you were in his presence. Jack had an amazing group of life long friends that knew how to have a good time & how to be a great friend. To him though, the best times were with his family. He loved his wife more than anything in this world and that was evident in the way he treated her. His children recall their Daddy being very “handsy” with their Mama, throughout their childhood. Jack loved his children and supported them in every endeavor they ever chose. He also loved and guided them through every mistake, and there were a lot! When grandchildren came along, his rough & tough exterior started to get chipped away & everyone thought Crystal & Jason had him wrapped around their finger. That was until Carli Lynn came along. He attended every activity his children & grandchildren participated in through the years, often coaching teams they played on. Jack wasn’t just supportive of his immediate family, he also loved his extended family, which consisted of his wife’s friends and family, his children’s friends & even his grandchildren’s friends. It was not uncommon for him to wake up to a houseful of kids, piled up on pallets in the living room floor, that he would have to step over & around as he was leaving early in the morning. He always pretended it was an inconvenience. We hope he knew how much he was loved. He will be missed terribly by his family and many, many friends!
Jack is survived by his loving wife Janet Messer Dykes of Blountstown, FL; daughter Tori Money and fiancé, Tony Nichols of Sneads FL; son Torbin Dykes of Blountstown FL; four grandchildren: Crystal Dalton and husband of Victoria Texas, Jason Money and wife Samantha of Hallettsville Texas, Carli Money of Blountstown Florida and Laci Nichols of Sneads Florida; four great grandchildren: Kaleb Dalton, Kelsey Dalton, Kayson Dalton & waiting to make his entrance into this world, Kash Raymond Money; sister Norma O’Bryan of Blountstown FL; niece Deborah Trickey Of Blountstown Florida, nephew Henry McCroan and wife Sharon of Blountstown, FL.
A Memorial Service was held on November 6, 2020 at Old Shiloh Cemetery at Scotts Ferry with Reverend Tim Rhoads officiating.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.
