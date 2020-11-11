Armand Douglas Correll, 64 of Altha, passed away Thursday, October 23, 2020.
Armand was born January 5, 1956 in Concord, North Carolina to the late Bobby Lee Correll Sr. and Priscilla Juliet Correll. He had lived in Calhoun County for the past two years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a truck driver and worked in the family business the Bake Shop.
Other than his parents, Armand was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Correll and a sister Colleen Correll.
Survivors include his wife Diane Correll; his sons, Cecil Weddington and Christopher Correll; his brother, Bobby Lee Correll Jr.; a sister, Kathleen Correll; six grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor and to celebrate Armand’s life was held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dustin Mauphers officiating.
