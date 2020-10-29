Hospital groundbreaking Wednesday

Two years after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle, a groundbreaking is scheduled to begin construction on a new, state of the art Calhoun Liberty Hospital.
Hurricane Michael ravaged Calhoun and surrounding counties in October of 2018, and destroyed 80 percent of the hospital’s roof and rendered 15 of its 25 beds unusable.
“We think it’s going to be a huge boost to the economy and also provide opportunities for health care treatments that we have not been able to provide in the past,” said Mark Plummer, board chairman for the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association.
The new 65,000 square foot hospital will have two floors and will have updated radiology and lab departments. The hospital will also have two operating rooms, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, wound care and I.V. infusions.
• Groundbreaking and comments will be made outside. Masks strongly encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced. The groundbreaking will be held Wednesday. at 10 a.m. at 16119 Hwy. 71 South.