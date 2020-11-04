Mrs. Marcia C. Waldorff, age 93, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Marcia was born on March 7, 1927 in Blountstown to Albert Edward Cayson and Linnie (Franklin) Cayson. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Blountstown.
Marcia grew up in Blountstown and lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She was an elementary school teacher and worked as coordinator for the head start program for many years. She retired after serving for thirty-one years with the Calhoun County School system.
In addition to a dual major in music and education, Marcia earned a master’s degree in early childhood development from the Florida State University in 1960. While at Florida State, she was a member of the Marching Chiefs and the FSU orchestra. Among other interest, she enjoyed Florida State football and she was especially fond of the women’s college softball program. After retirement, Marcia became a member of the Emeritus Society of Florida State and enjoyed attending the events and activities conducted by the university.
Marcia had an adventurous side and was always ready for a challenge. Sometime shortly after her eightieth birthday, she decided to go skydiving and made a tandem dive from ten thousand feet. She also enjoyed traveling and was able to tour much of the country by motor home with her husband George.
Marcia will be remembered as someone who could always put a smile on your face and leave you feeling better about the day. She was a dedicated educator as well as a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She will be remembered fondly and greatly missed be all that knew her.
Survivors include: Son, Albert Cayson Lathem of Blountstown, FL; Daughter, Gail McCaskill and husband, Joe Mike of Bristol, FL; Five grandchildren, Michael McCaskill and wife, April, Marc McCaskill and wife, Michelle, Matt McCaskill and wile, Clair, Kelly and Casey; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Michael McCaskill officiating. Interment will follow.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.