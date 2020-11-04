Karen E. Moore, age 60 of Altha, FL passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Altha.
Karen was born on August 13, 1960 in Jackson County to Harvey G. Bowlin and Lula Belle (Baggett) Bowlin and had lived in Altha all of her life. She was a homemaker and loved reading, her children and grandchildren. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Johnny Moore and a sister Shela. She was of the Protestant Faith.
Survivors include, Two sons, John Moore and wife, Jaycee of Altha, FL, Dewayne Moore and fiancée, Candice of Pensacola, FL; Two sisters, Dianne Bowlin of Altha, FL, Louise Bowlin of Altha, FL; Five grandchildren, Jennifer Moore, Justin Moore, Jessica Moore, Joseph Moore and Jarrett Moore.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.