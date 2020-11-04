Mrs. Callie McCloud, age 93, passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2020 at Blountstown Health and Rehab.
Callie was born September 26, 1927 in Scotts Ferry. She is preceded in death by her mother Salena McCloud and Aunt, Lillie Hayward. Survivors include her adopted family, Kay and David Coppock and family, her special granddaughter Morgan Powell, and two special great grand babies, Edward Lock and Emma Powell. Callie’s mother, Selena McCloud passed away giving birth to Callie. Callie had no siblings and was raised by her aunt, Lillie Hayward in Daytona Beach, Florida. At age 14, Callie left home and began traveling and working various places. She married but never had any children. In her 70’s she moved to Blountstown with no family and no place to live. In 2010 due to health issues, she came to live with the Coppock family and became a part of their family. She was a precious and caring lady and loved the Coppock family as much as they loved her. God richly blessed Callie not only with the Coppock family but also with the staff at Blountstown Health and Rehab and Dr. Misbah Farooqi, that loved and cared for her. Our precious angel Callie is happy now in her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior.
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, Florida with Mrs. Donna Johnson and Mrs. Suzanne McLeroy officiating. Interment followed at New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, Florida.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida. 850-674-2266.