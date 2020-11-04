William “Bill” Ira James III of Marianna passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia, January 5, 1931, to the late William Ira James Jr. and Annie (Adamson) James. He served his country in the Army Reserves and retired from General Motors as a millwright welder. Bill was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and had a passion for boating and deep-sea fishing. He also loved working with tractors and especially loved spending time with family and friends.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Jackie Parris and his brother in law Charles Parris.
Survivors include his wife Shirley James; his children, Terry James and his wife Keela, Wanda Henson, Sharon Chason and her husband Richard, Sheryl Branning and her husband Lee and Robin Dillard and her husband Tim; his sister, Linda Farley; his grandchildren, Heather Coley and her husband Jimmy, Andy James, Dustin James Duffey and his wife Lori and Tyler Zachery Smith, Starla Jemison, Shanae Whitfield, Sierra Chason, Shayla Chason, Brandi Middleton, Brad Middleton, Paul Dillard II and Will Dillard; his great grandchildren, Hannah Coley, Gage Coley, James Duffey, Luke Duffey, Andrew Duffey and Kara Freeman-Fields, Jadyn Jemison, David Jemison, Brody Davidson, Brantlee Barber, Jackson Goins, Layla Goins, Aubree Whitfield, Kenleigh Whitfield
Service to honor and to celebrate Bill’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Page Pond Assembly of God Church with Reverend Trent Broome officiating. Interment will follow in Gods Little Acre Cemetery in Jackson County. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Page Pond Assembly of God Church or Emerald Coast Hospice.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449