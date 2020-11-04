Verna Joy Boutwell, 62 of Cottondale, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Marianna.
Joy was born in Houston, Texas November 23, 1957, to the late Carlton Boutwell and Ruth (Meadows) Little. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Joy loved spending time with family and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her companion of 20 plus years, Hazel Richard Hinson; her brothers, Joseph Clayton Boutwell and Norman Boutwell and her sister, Jessie Barfield.
Survivors include her son, James Patrick Boutwell and his wife Kristy and her grandchildren, Shea, James Patrick Jr. and Robert Lion Boutwell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.