Sheriff's Log for 10/28/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
October 21
Michael Ervin Whittington - driving while license suspended, habitual offender, violation of probation
October 22
William Shane Black - possession of methamphetamine
Robert Anthony Gurliaccio - driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsquent offense, possession of methamphetamine, naracotic equipment, possess and or use
Kristina Marie Jones - failure to appear
Brittany Alexis Kelley - possession of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
Lillian Susan Thurman - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
Jerri Danielle Weeks - violation of conditional release
October 23
Gavin Alexander Phillips - violation of probation
October 25
Darin Daniel Summerlin - battery/2nd or subsuquent offense
