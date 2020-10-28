Legals for 10-28-20
Wednesday, October 28. 2020
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR A NEW BLOUNTSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
I. The Calhoun County School Board is requesting written proposals from qualified architectural firms to provide Professional Services for the design phase of a new Blountstown Elementary School for grades PK-5. The school will be designed for approximately 598 students and is to be constructed on the original site.
II. It is the District’s intentions to employ the Firm to provide overall Project Design, Cost Benefit Studies if needed, Information Management, Scope of Work, Technical and Construction Administration Services during the construction. It might be the desire of the District to have an Architect Representative on site full time.
III. All firms are asked to submit (1) original and six (6) copies of their written proposal in a sealed package clearly labeled “Architectural Services for Blountstown Elementary School.” This package shall be received at the Calhoun County Schools District Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm G-20, Blountstown, Florida 32424 no later than 2:00 PM Central Standard Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Proposal.
Reservations: The Calhoun County School Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Method of Selection: Proposals will be reviewed by the Calhoun County School Board which will recommend a ranking of firms. Presentations may, or may not, be required. Upon acceptance of the recommendation, negotiations will be entered into.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business
2. Company location.
3. Availability of time to start and complete the project.
4 .Insurance carrier and applicable coverage (errors and omissions).
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized on this project with names, short resume and length of time with firm, and previous clients served. Experience must be with submitting firm.
6. List of Special Facilities Construction Account projects within the last five (5) years with School Board contact person and contact information.
7. Description of previous Special Facilities Construction experience, to include budget, final cost, time schedule, change orders, etc. Part of experience should reference projects worked on of similar size and scope.
Request For Information. Requests for information should be in writing – refer all written requests to Darryl Taylor at darryl.taylor@calhounflschools.org. Phone calls will not be accepted.
The Calhoun County School Board accepts no responsibility for any expenses incurred by those firms offering their services to the county in preparation of a response to the Request for Proposal.
Legal Notice
STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF PROPOSED AGENCY ACTION
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice that it proposes to approve a No Further Action Proposal with Institutional Controls or with Engineering and Institutional Controls and issue a Site Rehabilitation Completion Order with controls for a contaminated site. Blountstown Car Wash, LLC is seeking this order in reference to FDEP Site ID # 07/8945492, Former Fillups #10090, 20373 West Central Avenue, Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida, and intends to restrict exposure to contamination in the following manner: Deed Restrictions to prohibit the use of groundwater beneath the site and the management of stormwater within the area of restriction.
Complete copies of the No Further Action Proposal, the draft restrictive covenant, and the FDEP’s preliminary evaluation are available for public inspection during normal business hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except legal holidays at the FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794.
Local governments with jurisdiction over the property subject to the Institutional Control, real property owner(s) of any property subject to the Institutional Control, and residents of any property subject to the Institutional Control have 30 days from publication of this notice to provide comments to the FDEP. Such comments must be sent to Dominique Harding, FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794 or Dominique.Harding@floridadep.gov
Legal Notice
STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF PROPOSED AGENCY ACTION
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice that it proposes to approve a No Further Action Proposal with Institutional Controls or with Engineering and Institutional Controls and issue a Site Rehabilitation Completion Order with controls for a contaminated site. Bennett Eubanks is seeking this order in reference to FDEP Site ID # 07/8945492, Former Fillups #10090, 20373 West Central Avenue, Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida for the adjoining property located at 20349 Central Avenue West, and intends to restrict exposure to contamination in the following manner: Deed Restrictions to prohibit the use of groundwater beneath the site and the management of stormwater within the area of restriction.
Complete copies of the No Further Action Proposal, the draft restrictive covenant, and the FDEP’s preliminary evaluation are available for public inspection during normal business hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except legal holidays at the FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794.
Local governments with jurisdiction over the property subject to the Institutional Control, real property owner(s) of any property subject to the Institutional Control, and residents of any property subject to the Institutional Control have 30 days from publication of this notice to provide comments to the FDEP. Such comments must be sent to Dominique Harding, FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794 or Dominique.Harding@floridadep.gov
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, providing for the sale of county owned REAL AND Personal property; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 2:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 17th day of November, 2020, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 20th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Carla Hand CARLA HAND, Clerk
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiff,
vs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendants.
CASE NO.: 19000071CAAXMX
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Publish in The County Record
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment filed February 5, 2020 and Order Resetting Sale filed October 8, 2020 in Case No. 19000071CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit, in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, where in BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD are the Defendants, the Clerk of Court shall offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on NOVEMBER 19, 2020 at 11:00AM CST, at The Front Steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment lying and being situate in CALHOUN County, Florida, to wit:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON
VIN No.: OW56740GA
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road Altha FL 32421
NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. THE CLERK SHALL RECEIVE A SERVICE CHARGE OF UP TO $70 FOR SERVICES IN MAKING, RECORDING, AND CERTIFYING THE SALE AND TITLE THAT SHALL BE ASSESSED AS COSTS. THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED this _____ day of ___________________, 2020.
CARLA A. HAND, CPA, CGFO
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By:
Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd, Suite C
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Plaintiff shall serve courtesy copies to:
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HFSC55024A000433
2004 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GCCSBF92C8162386
2012 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMZU67K95UA39574
2005 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G2ZF55B164215972
2006 PONTIAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C3CCCAB3GN135996
2016 CHRYSLER
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G1YY3186K5122913
189 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of AFFORDABLE CUTS, located at 18622 State Road 20 W, Blountstown, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
ASHLEY HUFF
OWNER
Legal Notice
PUBLIC MEETING OF THE
NOVEMBER 3 , 2020
GENERAL ELECTION
CANVASSING BOARD
The Canvassing Board will meet at 10:00 AM CST on November 2, 2020 at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 20859 Central Ave. East, Rm 117, Blountstown, Florida. The Canvassing Board will meet to canvass vote-by-mail ballots for the November 3, 2020 General Election.
Received vote-by-mail ballots for the November 3, 2020 General Election will be available for public inspection until 10:00 AM CST on November 2, 2020 at the Calhoun County Elections Office.
These meetings are open to the public. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
NOTE: Section 286.0105, Florida Statutes states that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based
Sharon Chason
Supervisor of Elections
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT William T. Reddock Jr. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 534 OF 2014
Parcel # 21-1S-10-0000-0005-0900
Lot #9. Commence at an existing concrete marker at the Northeast Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 662.62 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds West 368.0 feet and call this the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence North 02 Degrees 07 minutes 49 Seconds East 222.85 feet, thence North 88 Degrees 43 Minutes 39 Seconds West 100.0 feet, thence South 02 Degrees 07 Minutes 49 Seconds West 222.93 feet, thence South 88 Degrees 45 Minutes 56 Seconds East 100.0 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
This tract is located in the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 21, Township 1 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alton Pascher
PO Box 1178
Labelle, Fl. 33935
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
December 2
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
