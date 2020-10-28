Denis Wayne Dubose, 63 of Blountstown, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.
Denis was born April 19, 1957 in Daytona Beach to the late William Henry Dubose and Eva Kate (Wall) Dubose and had lived in Calhoun County since 2015. Denis had worked as an ambulance driver, truck driver and a construction contractor.
Survivors include his companion Gay Newton of Blountstown; his daughter, Glenda Dubose of Elba, Alabama; his sisters, Barbara Clark and her husband Edward and Donna Ingram and her husband Ray; grandchildren Justine, Gracie and Jase Gauthe; a great grandchild, Amaria Woods; his step children, Holly Newton, Wyatt Newton and his wife Kenisha and David Crawhorn and his wife Heidi; his step grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jolie, Brittany and Sheldon Nichols, Ginnie Bequette, Renee Crawhorn, Ashton Lynn, Jackson and Tyleigh Newton, Adam Johnson and Aricka Nichols; his cousins, Wanda Hill, Glen Renfroe, Rebecca Holman and Mel Renfroe; niece and nephew, Patti Rayne and Steve Hutto.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
