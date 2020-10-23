Ruby Mae Bridges, 89 of Blountstown, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home.
Ruby was born in Clarksville to the late Henry and Mandy (Williams) Burch and was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She owned and operated Bridges Furniture Store with her husband Jack for 30 years and was a member of First Assembly of God in Blountstown.
Other than her parents Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Jack Bridges; her brothers, R.H. Burch and Edward Eugene Burch; her sisters, Clara Margaret Linton and Allie Bea Williams; stepsons, Jimbo Bridges and Allan Bridges; grandson, Brian Reed Barfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Ann Hires and her husband Billy of Blountstown and Ann Marie Kincaid and her husband Kenny of Hosford; her sisters, Mittie Ruth Pate of Clarksville and Elese Price of Wewahitchka; her step daughters, Mary Sue Neves of Blountstown and Grace Barfield and her husband Bobby of Palatka; a step daughter in law, Katherine Bridges of Blountstown; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and twenty six great great grandchildren and three great great great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Ruby’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kent Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in Boggs Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449