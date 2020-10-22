Airport celebrates groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 4,000 sq. ft. terminal at the Calhoun County Airport drew visitors from all across our area Saturday morning.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) co-sponsored the event. The new terminal is scheduled to open in October 2021, and serve the Southeast region of the United States.
Just a week after the anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s devastating pass through Northwest Florida, the storm that destroyed Calhoun County Airport, this groundbreaking will highlight the new start and economic development opportunities that are taking flight in Calhoun County.
Shown above taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony are, l-r: Jason Alderman (North Florida Manager for CPWG Constructors), Steve Tarte (CEO of Madrid CPWG), Jim Waldorff (IDA Board Member),Maxi Waldorff (Former IDA Board Member and pioneer of the Airport), Jimmy Byrd (IDA Board Member), Scott Synder (IDA Board Chairman), Harold Robinson (IDA Board Member), Robert Fleck (IDA Board Member), Scott Monlyn (Calhoun Co. Board of County Commissioners- Chairman), Gene Bailey ( Calhoun Co. Board of County Commissioners – Vice Chairman), John Collins (Avcon Engineering), Rob Sims (Airport Advisory Board), Merrell Trailer (Airport Advisory Board).