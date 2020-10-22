Operation “RELENTLESS” leads to local arrests by Drug Task Force

On October 15, 2020, pursuant to Operation “RELENTLESS”, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the North Star Multijuridictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) and Calhoun/Liberty Corrections K9 teams conducted a Warrant roundup.
The facet of the investigation concentrated geographically in the Blountstown, Pine Island and Altha communities. The enforcement actions were the result of months of covert undercover work conducted by Investigators of the NSMDTF. Operation “RELENTLESS” is still an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming. The following subjects were arrested during the Warrant roundup or currently have active warrants.